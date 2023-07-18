500 fires in Canada’s forests are out of control, 2 firefighters have died

Wednesday July 19, 2023, 1:29 am

Ottawa: The fire in more than 500 places in the forests of Canada became uncontrollable, 2 Canadian firefighters died while extinguishing the fire. According to media sources, 2 Canadian firefighters died while extinguishing the forest fire. Army has been deployed to control the fire, fire fighters have been called from other countries. The air of many cities was polluted by the smoke of the fire. The smog has also affected air quality in North and Eastern America.

According to the British media, 20 US states have issued a bad air quality alert. Residents of the states of New York, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin have been instructed to stay at home.

