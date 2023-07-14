500 police officers reinforce the security of the V South American Beach Games 2023 in Santa Marta

With the aim of guaranteeing security during the V South American Beach Games 2023 in Santa Marta, the National Police has deployed a device of 500 uniformed officers who will watch day and night for the calm and safe development of this important sporting event.

The presence of men and women from the police institution in the different sports venues, training sites, hotels and other strategic places will be essential to provide the necessary accompaniment and protection to both participants and visitors.

Given this deployment of security, the National Police calls on citizens to follow some basic recommendations that will help maintain peace and order during the games:

In the event of any situation that represents a risk to your life or that of others, you must immediately contact the 123 emergency line, where trained personnel will be available to attend to any eventuality. It is important to take special care of personal items, especially in crowded places and during sports activities. It is recommended to be vigilant and take additional precautions to avoid any type of loss or theft. It is recalled that all minors must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times, in order to guarantee their safety and well-being during the games. When carrying out economic transactions or moving around the city, citizens are urged to take the necessary precautions and follow the safety and mobility recommendations issued by the competent authorities.

The Metropolitan Police of Santa Marta reiterates its commitment to ensure the safety of all those attending the V South American Beach Games 2023. With the deployment of these 500 uniformed, It seeks to provide a safe and quiet environment, thus allowing locals and visitors to fully enjoy this outstanding sporting event.