5,000 mu of “three excellent” wheat fields in Miyun, Beijing have a bumper harvest

by admin
The wind blows the wheat waves, and the wheat waves are fragrant, and the wheat scythe is busy harvesting. Right now, it is the harvest season of wheat, and 5,000 mu of wheat in Zhai Town, Miyun District, is in full swing. Combine harvesters and professional agricultural machinery operators are fighting continuously to harvest mature wheat and ensure that the summer grain grains are returned to the warehouse.

On the golden wheat field, there is a busy scene. A large harvester is rumbling, shuttling back and forth, rolling rows of wheat ears into the harvester, harvesting, threshing, and cleaning in one go, and the golden wheat grains are returned to the warehouse. The advanced, efficient and fast mechanized and professional operation attracted villagers to watch.

Zhai Town, Henan Province is flat and has the largest agricultural planting area in Miyun District. The basic farmland is concentrated and contiguous, which is suitable for mechanized farming.

　　

