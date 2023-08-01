Home » 5,000 Silesians make a pilgrimage to the Mariendom in Velbert – Rhineland – News
5,000 Silesians make a pilgrimage to the Mariendom in Velbert – Rhineland – News

Among the pilgrims are also some from the grandchildren’s generation of the fled and expelled Silesians. Even if these young people have never lived in Silesia – they still feel a connection to the homeland of their grandparents.

Like Adriane Schröder, for example. The young woman was born in Velbert, the city where her grandparents found a new home after fleeing. She grew up in close contact with her grandparents.

Costume as an external sign

Because she still feels something of the life story of her ancestors in herself, she wears a Silesian costume as an outward sign on the pilgrimage.

When her grandparents came to Velbert, they had bad memories with them. Adriane Schröder remembers even if they only talked a little about it in everyday life. But as she got older, her grandfather in particular had traumatic experiences that affected Adriane very much.

Don’t forget the roots

Escape and expulsion may be a long time ago, but Adriane Schröder still feels something of it in her own life.

Maybe that’s why she can empathize so well with the emotional world of refugees from Ukraine, for example, she says – because she experienced her grandparents’ experiences of fleeing so closely.

Adriane Schröder has one wish for the future: that her daughter Anna (3) also grows into the traditions. And later she also wants to take part in the Mother Anne pilgrimage in Neviges wearing Silesian costume.

