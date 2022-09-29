Home News 50th anniversary of normalisation of diplomatic relations between China and Japan: ‘Devil specialists’ and China-Japan relations in the eyes of Chinese in Japan – BBC News 中文
News

by admin
  • Li Chengxin
  • BBC Chinese correspondent Hong Kong reports

news/240/cpsprodpb/121CC/production/_126888147_93a70f3d-b09f-42eb-9c1b-086ce04e030a.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/121CC/production/_126888147_93a70f3d-b09f-42eb-9c1b-086ce04e030a.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/121CC/production/_126888147_93a70f3d-b09f-42eb-9c1b-086ce04e030a.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/121CC/production/_126888147_93a70f3d-b09f-42eb-9c1b-086ce04e030a.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/121CC/production/_126888147_93a70f3d-b09f-42eb-9c1b-086ce04e030a.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/121CC/production/_126888147_93a70f3d-b09f-42eb-9c1b-086ce04e030a.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/121CC/production/_126888147_93a70f3d-b09f-42eb-9c1b-086ce04e030a.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/121CC/production/_126888147_93a70f3d-b09f-42eb-9c1b-086ce04e030a.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/121CC/production/_126888147_93a70f3d-b09f-42eb-9c1b-086ce04e030a.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/121CC/production/_126888147_93a70f3d-b09f-42eb-9c1b-086ce04e030a.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Kenichi Miura

image caption,

Japanese actor Kenichi Miura has acted in more than 100 Chinese films and TV series since 2000.

Today (September 29) marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between China and Japan. The relationship between the two countries has experienced ups and downs in the past half century, and has fallen to a freezing point in recent years. BBC Chinese interviewed a Japanese actor in China, who is known as a “specialist in devils”, and a Chinese living in Japan to learn about their experiences and feelings.

“Why do Japanese people have to be bad guys?” Japanese actor Kenichi Miura has wondered for years.

This old actor has been “rolling” in the Beijing film and television circle for a quarter of a century. Since 2000, he has participated in more than 100 Chinese films and TV series, including “Dongfengyu”, “Party Founding”, “Life and Death”, Most of the characters in “Towards the Republic” are Japanese villains in anti-Japanese films, and Chinese audiences call him “Devil Professionals”.

“Devil” refers to the Japanese invaders, and later became a derogatory term to describe the Japanese. Miura Kenichi said that the Chinese and Japanese contexts were different. At first, he didn’t understand the meaning of “devil”, he thought it meant the frightening ghosts in horror movies, and then he understood the derogatory meaning.

