51 children’s and youth groups dance today to the rhythm of the Pilón

Today in the municipality of Valledupar everything is joy and colour, children and young people will set the streets with the Pilón dance, within the framework of the 56 Vallenato Legend Festival, in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

“To those who come from outside and to the owners of the house”, this is how the participants will dance and sing to honor the hymn of El Pilón, which is a tribute to one of the traditional domestic tasks of the region: pillaring corn.



Wrapped in the afternoon breeze, and with 16th Street in the Historic Center of Valledupar as the setting, Sofia Elena Laporte Rivera, 15, was waving her colorful costume that she used for a month to rehearse what she will show today to natives and visitors.

With her radiant eyes and a smile that reflected the joy that being part of these folkloric activities represents for her, Sofía Elena, who is a ninth grade student in basic secondary education, said that since she was a child in her home these festivities are for the enjoyment of all. “I have participated in the children’s categories, I am in the youth categories and then I will move on to the older ones, as a tradition that I will carry on to the new generations.”



While the teenager was talking with Ajá y Qué, she did not lose sight of the choreography that the more than 30 members of her group El Pilón Cañagüate carry out with discipline, one of the oldest and an example of this dance in the capital of Cesar.

While conversing with the journalistic team, the young woman with long hair and dark skin characteristic of the Coast, did not hesitate to join the dance to show the rhythm with which they will dance this afternoon, starting at 4:00 in the afternoon on a journey that It starts from the Los Músicos roundabout (La Ceiba) and ends at the Loperena National School, in the downtown area of ​​the city.



There will be 23 groups of children and 28 young people will be in charge of starting the tour, at 4:00 in the afternoon, with a journey that starts from the Los Músicos roundabout (La Ceiba) and ends at the Loperena National School.

Meanwhile, for Thursday, April 27, the traditional parade of piloneras and older piloneros is scheduled, where 124 groups will parade, with a route from the Los Músicos roundabout to the corner of the Hotel Sicarare.

ABOUT THE DANCE

The Pilón Dance is a structured dance in couples, typical of the opening activities of the Vallenato Legend Festival created in 1977.

The feminine dress, called chambra, is made up of a three-quarter-sleeved blouse, printed with flowers, with a long waist that ends in a washer, with flowers of different sizes, and the skirt or skirt, which has three boleros finished in lace or latinos.

The ballet flats are footwear made with canvas and a flat leather sole. The woman usually wears a flower scarf on her head like the lily, the one from the cañaguate, Trinidadian, coral or cayenne.

The man wears white pants and a white shirt, a red scarf tied at the neck of the shirt. A straw hat and a woven backpack crossed in the middle. His shoes he uses ballet flats, made with canvas and flat leather soles.

In addition to the traditional vallenato instruments such as the accordion, caja and guacharaca, the pilón is used, a kitchen utensil to pillar the corn, used as a shock idiophone instrument. It fulfills the function of a musical instrument due to the impact of the mallet on the wooden body; the sound generates the rhythm that the singers follow.

Sofía Elena will surely know how to wear this outfit, but above all her attachment to folklore and the roots of her homeland, because talking about piloneras is referring to the history of Valledupar, a city that from today sings with one voice: “To whom It is sung here to whom to thank, to those who come from outside or to the owners of the house… Where will my daughters be?

Related