SAN PEDRO (Special Envoy) Justice Minister Daniel Benítez confirmed that 52 homemade bladed weapons were seized during a search of the “A Alta”, “A Baja” and “B Baja” pavilions at the San Pedro Regional Penitentiary . He criticized the corruption in the system and assured that you cannot “hide that there are unfair partners.”

“The directive is always to carry out control, but one of our biggest problems with the prison system is corruption within the ranks. We cannot hide the fact that we have disloyal colleagues who lend themselves to the entry of drugs, cell phones, explosives or weapons. The main factor is impunity, we carry out the necessary procedures and send the Public Ministry but we have no answers, ”he said.

Eight cellular devices, eight blunt weapons, two homemade spears, a precision scale, and three small portions of suspected marijuana were also seized.

The operation was carried out by prison officers from the three guard groups, accompanied by the general director of Penitentiary Establishments, the prison director and support from the National Police Riot Control personnel.

The Ministry of Justice reiterates its commitment to citizen security and the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking in all its forms. These procedures are carried out on the instructions of the Minister of Justice Daniel Benítez Romero.

