52 municipalities in remote areas of Colombia now have access to digital technologies

79,935 students from the national territory take advantage of technologies and new media in search of innovation and knowledge management thanks to training with a STEAM approach.

Since 2019, the Talentum Corporation has been developing technological solutions that transform education, applying digital resources and innovative teaching strategies, inside and outside the classroom, which have optimized the quality of training in the departments of Cauca, Chocó, Quindío, Putumayo and the Cauca’s Valley.

To promote innovation and access to the Internet in school and academic practices, more than 79,000 students from 406 official educational institutions in rural and remote areas of the departments of Cauca, Chocó, Quindío, Putumayo and Valle del Cauca have received supplies technology and digital solutions.

Thanks to the joint work of the Talentum Corporation with territorial entities of the local, municipal and national order, there are 52 municipalities in the Colombian territory that now have access to digital technologies for knowledge management.

For this, there is a whole deployment of infrastructure, tools and resources that promote innovative teaching strategies and OFF-LINE learning management platforms.

This initiative is aimed at reducing the digital gap in regions of difficult access in Colombia, to promote the transformation of teaching practices through the use of ICTs. Hence, to date there are more than 1,000 teaching directors and teachers trained in didactic strategies with a STEAM approach (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) and appropriation in the use of ICT.

According to the Ministry of National Education, currently, any educational project that seeks to achieve significant changes in the teaching practices of teachers and in the learning process of students must include ICT as an effective element to promote equity and democratization of knowledge, an aspect that is a priority and strategic to strengthen quality education.

Through educational projects with a STEAM approach (implemented by the Talentum Corporation), students not only accumulate knowledge, but also understand how to apply it, innovate, and learn throughout life to develop and update their skills.

The use of ICTs in the most remote areas of Colombia facilitates the processes of cultural and attitudinal transformation necessary for the advancement of the country in social, environmental, and institutional aspects, and for the establishment of sustainable peace.

Figures at the departmental level

Department of Quindío

In 2021, technological and educational modernization was implemented in 21 educational institutions of the 11 non-certified municipalities of the department where 63 STEAM classrooms were successfully delivered, which become new interactive learning spaces that benefit more than 13,000 students and 189 teachers of the coffee axis.

Department of Cauca

In the municipalities of Balboa, Buenos Aires, Cajibío, Miranda and Patía, we guide teaching processes with a STEAM approach in 212 institutions and educational centers that benefit 14,394 students and 371 teachers.

237 STEAM classrooms are implemented that complement effective learning methods. To date, 192 STEAM Classrooms have been equipped, each with the TUMLAB device.

Department of Valle del Cauca

In the 34 non-certified municipalities of Valle del Cauca, since 2019, tools and resources have been implemented that promote innovative teaching strategies in environments with connectivity and OFF-LINE learning management platforms that impact a target population of 49,239 preschool students. , basic primary, basic secondary and middle.

In 100 official educational centers, the appropriation of technologies in educational practices is increased to strengthen educational quality, benefiting 402 teaching directors and teachers in educational computing and the didactic use of Information and Communication Technologies.

In this process, the implementation of 84 STEAM Classrooms is carried out. To date, 15 STEAM Classrooms have been delivered, each with the TUMLAB device.

Department of Choco

In the municipality of Sipí we have arrived with the objective of providing interactive technological solutions and profitable furniture that improve the educational quality of 222 students and 12 teachers with the delivery of 6 Classrooms with a STEAM approach that are strengthened with the applicability of the TUMLAB device.

Putumayo Department

In the south of Colombia where nature flourishes, exuberant jungle and Amazonia, we arrived at the municipality of Puerto Leguizamo with the firm purpose of promoting access to digital technologies for knowledge management.

There are 3,080 students and 70 teachers who are beneficiaries of the educational contribution offered by didactic strategies with a STEAM approach and appropriation in the use of ICT with the implementation of 60 STEAM Classrooms promoting the development of skills and competencies.

