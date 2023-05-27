Home » 52 people arrested in drug operation in Izmir – Current News
İzmir Provincial Police Department Anti-Narcotic Crimes Branch Office teams, with the support of the Intelligence Branch Directorate. Aliaga, Pergamon, Menemen, Torbali’He also followed the suspects who were dealing with drugs. After 3 months of work, an operation was carried out with 550 personnel, including 200 teams and 5 special operations teams.

1 police helicopter provided air support, 10 drugs in the operation in which the dog is used; 3 thousand 750 grams of methamphetamine, 650 grams of cannabis, 4 thousand 737 synthetic pills, 115 drug pills, 62 root cannabis, 4 sensitive scales were seized. In addition, 19 unlicensed pistols and materials used in the manufacture of pistols, 2 hunting rifles, 40 cartridges and 52 coins were seized as part of the operation. While 52 people were arrested within the scope of the operation, 13 suspects were released on condition of judicial control.

