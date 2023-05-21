Home » 520 marriage registration data announced in many places: Although it is the peak day, it is still significantly lower than last year-China Business Network
520 marriage registration data announced in many places: Although it is the peak day, it is still significantly lower than last year-China Business Network

  1. 520 marriage registration data announced in many places: Although it is the peak day, it is still significantly lower than last year Huashang.com
  2. 39 pairs of newcomers registered joyously at Wu Lai An Shi Na Du Temple 520 hot blast – Place | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines sembilan.sinchew.com.my
  3. “Running to 520, fortunately I met you” 25 couples married at 520 | Southern Malaysia | Place Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. May 20 means “I love you” and 30 couples register collectively at Binhuatang|Guanghua.com Guanghua Daily
  5. Running for a good marriage, falling in love with runners, 520 registration and marriage- Place- Beima News | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
