“520 Walking with Love” Xuyong County Marriage Registration Office is not closed on weekends

“I’ve been very excited since last night. I’ve been looking forward to this day for so many years.” Mr. Deng and Ms. Li, who have been in love for six years, came to the marriage registration office at seven o’clock in the morning and waited for the staff to call their number to enter.

“Marriage of two surnames, a covenant, a happy relationship will last forever, and the same name is matched.” The most romantic thing is to “hold the hand of the son and grow old together with the son” on a special day. In recent years, “520” has gradually become an auspicious day for many newcomers to expect a happy marriage because of its homonym “I love you”.

It is reported that the Xuyong County Marriage Registry Office, in order to ensure that “520” provides high-quality and efficient marriage registration services for new people on the day, and strives to improve the satisfaction of the masses, it began to use the off-duty time to carefully organize a week in advance.

Arrangements were made to clean the registration site in an all-round way, contact maintenance personnel to overhaul the registration equipment, and invited professional designers to decorate the window with the theme of “520 Walking with Love” as the theme.

On the day of “520”, the County Civil Affairs Bureau and the County Administrative Examination and Approval Bureau also dispatched 4 additional staff members to the marriage registration office to assist in reviewing materials, printing certificates, and maintaining order on the scene. On the same day, all the staff flexibly adopt the working methods of going to work early, non-stop at noon, and extending the off-duty time to actively respond to the needs of the majority of newcomers, and carry out activities such as taking pictures for each couple and recording happy moments, so as to effectively enhance the sense of ceremony and happiness of the newcomers.

Liu Fei, director of the Xuyong County Marriage Registry Office, said that at the time point when the homonym of “520” has a beautiful meaning, we understand the good wishes of the new couples to win the lottery and form a good relationship, but we must also guide the new couples to establish the “whether marriage is happy or not”. It has nothing to do with the date of registration” “Happy marriage needs mutual support and joint management” marriage concept, as long as the relationship between husband and wife is good, in fact, every day is a good day to get married. (Zhang Yinghui, Yu Ling)

source:Xuyong County Financial Media Center

(Editors in charge: Luo Yu, Gao Hongxia)

Share for more people to see