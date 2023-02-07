Source title: 530,000 sets of preferential housing are exclusively for reworking tenants without rent increase, service fee reduction, and deposit exemption

In order to ensure that reworking tenants can “rent, afford, rent well, and rent stably”, yesterday the Beijing Real Estate Intermediary Industry Association joined forces with 52 mainstream housing leasing agencies to officially launch a rental service platform for the benefit of the people. It is reported that the platform will launch 530,000 housing units (rooms, beds), and introduce preferential measures such as no rent increase, service fee reduction, and no deposit. Zhao Qingxiang, secretary-general of the Beijing Real Estate Intermediary Industry Association, said that this is the first time that this city has carried out such preferential activities to benefit the people in the rework season. “In addition to covering a wider group of people, there are more types of companies, more types of houses, and more houses participating in this year’s event.” There are also renting and sharing, both residential and dormitory, which can meet the rental needs of different groups. At the same time, the companies participating in the activity promise that the service fees and rents will not increase during the activity period, and introduce a series of preferential measures, such as no rent increase, service fee reduction, deposit exemption, monthly rent payment, rent and commission discounts, and extended rent-free Period etc. For example, Lianjia offers a 5% discount on commissions from February 1st to 28th; Shell Rent a house offers a half-price discount on the first month’s rent from February 1st to 28th; the service fee of Xiangyu whole rental products is 15% off on the basis of standard pricing Offers etc. See also Stromboli after the storm, the sea is invaded by mud: the aerial survey of the firefighters From February 6, the Huimin rental service platform will be launched simultaneously. Tenants can enter the platform by logging on to the official website of the Beijing Real Estate Intermediary Industry Association. The reporter saw on the platform that the platform has displayed housing rental listing information and preferential measures by division and classification, and provides policy presentations, rental service guidance, consultation, and supervision. Complaints and many other services. Zhu Yong, head of the Leasing Office of the Urban Construction Research Center of the Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Commission, said that the platform is also connected to the city’s housing leasing management service platform. According to reports, the “Benefiting Housing Rental in Action Spring Return Plan” will be carried out in three stages. The first stage of rental demand research and matching of housing sources has been completed, and it is currently in the comprehensive start-up stage. Starting from February 6, leasing companies will carry out on-site activities in Sanlitun and other major business districts, industrial parks, subway stations and other places to accept on-site consultation from citizens.

In order to ensure that reworking tenants can “rent, afford, rent well, and rent stably”, yesterday the Beijing Real Estate Intermediary Industry Association joined forces with 52 mainstream housing leasing agencies to officially launch a rental service platform for the benefit of the people. It is reported that the platform will launch 530,000 housing units (rooms, beds), and introduce preferential measures such as no rent increase, service fee reduction, and no deposit.

Zhao Qingxiang, secretary-general of the Beijing Real Estate Intermediary Industry Association, said that this is the first time that this city has carried out such preferential activities to benefit the people in the rework season. “In addition to covering a wider group of people, there are more types of companies, more types of houses, and more houses participating in this year’s event.” There are also renting and sharing, both residential and dormitory, which can meet the rental needs of different groups.

At the same time, the companies participating in the activity promise that the service fees and rents will not increase during the activity period, and introduce a series of preferential measures, such as no rent increase, service fee reduction, deposit exemption, monthly rent payment, rent and commission discounts, and extended rent-free Period etc. For example, Lianjia offers a 5% discount on commissions from February 1st to 28th; Shell Rent a house offers a half-price discount on the first month’s rent from February 1st to 28th; the service fee of Xiangyu whole rental products is 15% off on the basis of standard pricing Offers etc.

From February 6, the Huimin rental service platform will be launched simultaneously. Tenants can enter the platform by logging on to the official website of the Beijing Real Estate Intermediary Industry Association. The reporter saw on the platform that the platform has displayed housing rental listing information and preferential measures by division and classification, and provides policy presentations, rental service guidance, consultation, and supervision. Complaints and many other services. Zhu Yong, head of the Leasing Office of the Urban Construction Research Center of the Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Commission, said that the platform is also connected to the city’s housing leasing management service platform.

According to reports, the “Benefiting Housing Rental in Action Spring Return Plan” will be carried out in three stages. The first stage of rental demand research and matching of housing sources has been completed, and it is currently in the comprehensive start-up stage. Starting from February 6, leasing companies will carry out on-site activities in Sanlitun and other major business districts, industrial parks, subway stations and other places to accept on-site consultation from citizens.