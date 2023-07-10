53,682 students benefited from PC delivered in Eje Cafetero

For three days, Mauricio Lizcano, ICT Minister, and the Vice Minister of Digital Transformation, Sindey Bernal, were in the capitals of Risaralda, Caldas, and Quindío, on their mission to bring connectivity and technology to change the lives of Colombians.

The first municipality on the #MinTICenRegión del Eje Cafetero agenda was Pereira. Last Thursday, July 6, Minister Mauricio Lizcano delivered 1,700 computers and 25 Innovation Laboratories. In addition, he had the opportunity to play ‘Rolling Raze 3D’, it is a video game made by Juan José, a student at the Ciudad Boquia Educational Institution.

“Children are the future of digital Colombia, that is why we are reaching all corners of the country, giving them tools with which they begin to interact, learn and undertake digital development. Technology does change lives, that’s how they have done it to us know those boys, girls and adolescents from each school we visit”, affirmed Minister Lizcano.

On Friday, the agenda took place in Manizales, in which the leader of the ICT sector, Mauricio Lizcano, made the announcement of three large investments for the city of Open Doors. The first is that it will be the world capital of cybersecurity, with the creation of the Cybersecurity Operations Center (SOC) to which close to 10,000 million pesos will be allocated between now and December. The second is the investment of $1,500 million for the BIOS supercomputer and $4,000 million to educate and train people in this training center, prior to the creation of the SOC. And, finally, the investment of around $4,000 million for the Manizales Mobility Management center.

In the capital of Caldas, 2,000 Computers for Education and 26 Innovation Laboratories were delivered, impacting 17,596 students in the department.

With the workshop ‘Technologies for life’ given in Armenia, the Vice Minister of Digital Transformation, Sindey Bernal, finalized the MinTIC agenda in the Coffee Region. At IE Ciudadela, 1,600 computers and 20 Innovation Laboratories were delivered, benefiting 18,521 students from Quindío.

During the three days, on the agenda of the Eje Cafetero, Minister Mauricio Lizcano held meetings with the connectivity communities and the ISPs, to work together with the entire ICT sector and be able to achieve the greatest connectivity coverage in the country.

