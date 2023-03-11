Home News 54 meter high chimney in Freital blown up
54 meter high chimney in Freital blown up

54 meter high chimney in Freital blown up

A 54 meter high chimney was blown up in Freital on Saturday. It belonged to a boiler house in a former industrial area. The site covers a total of around 15,000 square meters. According to the city, it wants to convert it into a modern commercial area, the so-called “F3 Technologiepark Ost”. A restricted area had been set up for the blast. 50 residents had to temporarily leave their homes.

