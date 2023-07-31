More than 28,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the second month of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. Shoigu previously put Ukrainian casualties in the first month of the counteroffensive at 26,000, bringing the total number of Ukrainians killed since June 4 to 54,000. This weekend alone, 1,435 Ukrainian young men died fighting the NATO proxy war.

“In the past month, Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 2,800 soldiers,” Shoigu claimed in a speech to the leadership of the Russian armed forces on July 31: “20,824 men and 2,227 different weapon units, to be precise, including 10 Leopard tanks, 11 US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 40 US M777 artillery systems and 50 self-propelled artillery systems from Great Britain, USA, Germany, France and Poland.«

“In two days alone – July 26 and 27 – more than 400 Ukrainian soldiers, 31 tanks, including three German-made Leopard tanks and two French-made tanks, and 32 armored fighting vehicles were destroyed near Rabotino” , Shoigu claimed. “A total of 63 armored vehicles were destroyed.”

“The Ukrainian high command is desperately throwing new troops into the attack on Russian positions,” Shoigu said, but failed because of the “competently constructed defense systems” of the Russian armed forces. “A major Ukrainian attack in the direction of Orekhov was thwarted.”

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 725 Ukrainian soldiers were killed on July 30 and 710 Ukrainian soldiers on July 31 in fighting on the South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Krasny Liman, Kherson and Kupyansk fronts, totaling 1,435 dead this weekend alone .

In a video of the Russian TV channel Ria Novosti was reportedly seen as a single Russian tank destroyed a column of 10 Ukrainian vehicles in the Zaporozhye region. (Free World reported). Seven of the vehicles were destroyed by the tank emerging from the cover of a row of trees, with the remainder being destroyed by artillery and Lancet drones, RT claimed. Even T-Online reported on the disaster..

According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the Ukrainian column included at least two tanks and five US-made MRAP M1224 MaxxPro vehicles. According to reports, the Russian tank crew forced the Ukrainian group to enter a minefield, where some of their equipment was destroyed.

Allegedly, Russia and Ukraine reached a peace agreement as early as March 2022, but this was torpedoed by the British and US governments, according to the former Israeli prime minister

“Normally, whenever there is an armed conflict anywhere in the world, the EU immediately demands a ceasefire and peace negotiations,” said Hungarian Foreign Minister Pete Szijjarto. In the case of Ukraine, however, peace is seen as “harmful and unacceptable.”

