55 whales die after running aground on a beach in Scotland

A total of 55 pilot whales have washed up on a beach in the Scottish Outer Hebrides. The mammals were found early on Sunday, when only 15 were still alive, although they also eventually died.

The animals were examined on the beach of Traigh Mhor, on the Isle of Lewis, by members of the organization British Divers for the Rescue of Marine Life who were alerted by the Police.

The members of the organization, an NGO, provided first aid to the specimens that were still alive and tried to refloat them. The surviving whales died little by little and after verifying their poor condition after the time spent out of the water, all the animals were finally sacrificed with the support of a veterinarian.

Local authorities have already started cleaning up the beach and have asked people to avoid the area in the process.

Examination of the bodies of the animals revealed a female with vaginal prolapse, which is why it is speculated that she had difficulties during childbirth. Pilot whales are a very social species in which it is not uncommon that when one of the members of the pod runs aground the whole group follows him despite the risk involved.

The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Group (GEEAM) has warned that this is the largest stranding reported in Scotland. “It’s the largest in terms of animal deaths and it’s one of the largest strandings of pilot whales we’ve ever dealt with,” GEEAM’s Dr Andrew Brownlow told the BBC.

Brownlow has also pointed to the monitoring of a stranded animal as a possible cause of the disaster, but has acknowledged that finding out with certainty the reason is “a monumental task”.