5,500 soldiers and police deployed in Chalatenango after the death of a police officer

5,500 soldiers and police deployed in Chalatenango after the death of a police officer

5,500 elements of the Army and the National Civil Police (PNC) were deployed on Wednesday in the municipality of Nueva Concepción, in the northern department of Chalatenango, 73 kilometers from San Salvador, to set up a security “fence” after the murder of a police officer for alleged gang members.

The security “siege” was reported by President Nayib Bukele on Twitter.

The president affirmed that the murder of the police agent was perpetrated by gang members who are still in some sectors of the country, “in hiding, fleeing from the Exception Regime.”

“Since this morning, we established a security fence around the municipality of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, with more than 5,000 elements of the @FUERZARMADASV (Army) and 500 of the @PNCSV (Police), in search of those responsible for the homicide and all the structure of gang members and collaborators who are still hiding in that place,” he said.

“They will pay dearly for the murder of our hero,” added the president.

Bukele pointed out on Tuesday that his government is going to “destroy” the gang members and that they will “never get out” of prison.

«Let all the NGOs of ‘human rights know, that we are going to devastate these damn murderers and their collaboratorswe will put them in prison and they will never come out», The president posted on Twitter.

The Legislative Assembly, with a large pro-government majority, approved on Tuesday night the fourteenth extension of an emergency regime in force since the end of March 2022 after an escalation in homicides and which has left more than 68,700 detainees.

See also  How many hours does the 'light' go out per year in Cesar? This is what the statistics say

The Security Minister, Gustavo Villatoro, stated in a television interview that some 5,000 people arrested under the emergency regime, which represent more than 7% of the arrests, have been released as they were innocent.

Villatoro rejected the accusations of various humanitarian organizations about the detention of people without ties to the gangs.

Humanitarian organizations in the country registered until mid-March at least 5,082 “direct victims” of human rights violationsmainly due to arbitrary detentions, in the context of the emergency regime.

Twenty-four hours after the “fence” was installed, no gang member has been captured.

