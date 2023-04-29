Home » 56 miners have lost their lives exercising their work this year
56 miners have lost their lives in the exercise of their work so far this year, after explosions in different coal mines, as confirmed by the director of Occupational Risks of the Ministry of Labor, Carolina Galindo, in the framework of the commemoration of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

In 2022 there were 146 fatalities in the mining sector, not always with the necessary security conditions, in 2021 the record was 148 and in 2020 the figure was higher, 171 deaths in mine emergencies.

The Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, also reaffirmed that this is a very important date to remember the importance of promoting the prevention of accidents and occupational diseases in the world: “safety and health at work, promotion and prevention are factors and we see the need for the lives of workers to be protected by employers, but also through the public policies that the Ministry is preparing to improve the situation in terms of serious and fatal accidents, and illnesses in the workplace. exercise of the activities they carry out at work”.

Likewise, he highlighted that recently at the International Labor Conference the existence of a fifth principle and fundamental right at work was declared, aimed at enjoying a safe and healthy work environment: “This new principle is associated with Conventions 155 on the safety and health of workers and the 187 that refers to the promotional framework for the safety and health of workers, which are in the process of review and ratification by Colombia”, he stated.

Among the actions that will continue to be developed by the Ministry of Labor are those of strengthening inspection, surveillance and control, through visits in the sector where the highest accident rate has occurred, especially in the departments of Antioquia, Boyacá, Caldas , Cundinamarca and Norte de Santander, which have been dedicated to mining, to guarantee compliance with labor regulations and reduce the rate of fatalities.

Also, it will continue to promote safe work environments and promote a culture of promotion and prevention aimed at improving the quality of life of the working population. An example of this is the campaign: “A safe miner has a future” where workers are being trained in risk management and hazard identification.

Likewise, a gender policy is implemented to highlight the importance of having a differential treatment with a gender perspective in the mining sector, said the director of Occupational Risks, Carolina Galindo.

