57 roads under repair collapse traffic in Quito – Diario La Hora

MOBILITY. The rehabilitation of streets generates chaos in Quito.

Traffic in Quito has become heavy due to the roads being repaired and the absence of traffic agents. The current and previous administrations have spent more than $50 million on these works.

The ciudad it’s found collapsed. Drivers must face streets and avenues with very slow vehicular traffic due to the closure of roads that are intervened. In fact, there are 57 roads under rehabilitation at the same time. There are even busy avenues that connect east and west, such as Colón and La Patria, in the north center of the city.

Another example is the chaos caused by the closure of the Av. Of the Conquerorswhich occurs since June 19 of this year, when it was closed. This route helped vent between Quito and Cumbaya. Currently has very heavy traffic. Users take up to an hour from leaving the valley to entering the Guayasamín tunnel, when on a normal day that route done in 20 minutes.

Traffic lights don’t help either. The change of lights takes only 27 seconds in Plaza San Martín, better known as Plaza Argentina, when it should last minimum one minute. This prevents a continuous and rapid flow of cars. There is also nometropolitan transit people to help

Carmen Hidalgo, user of this route, He prefers not to despair. He is ironic when he assures that “this Traffic is completely normal. She has suffered from it since Av. De los Conquistadores was closed a month ago. No there is no date for the start of the rehabilitation of this artery or a plan to follow these days to lighten the traffic.

A similar malaise is felt in 57 streets that are closed for works . The Metropolitan Public Company for Mobility and Public Works (Epmmop) is advancing in different sectors of the capital. But the completion dates of road works may coincide with the start of classes. There are roads that have an estimated rehabilitation time of, minimum, a month and a half.

Mayor Pabel Muñoz, in a press conference, regretted this factbut pointed out that theciudadanía da palo why boga or why not boga”.

Before class

For July and August the authorities wait complete several worksy ease the traffic. Of the 57, eight will end in July, according to the schedule of the Metropolitan Transit Agency.

Of these, two are in the North:

Ignatius of Twenty-million. Sebastián de Benalcázar, from Chile street to La Loja.

In the south streets are expected to open:

Andrés Hurtado, from Pedro de la Cruz street to Francisco Pérez. Vicente Reyes, from A Cardenal de la Torre to Andrés Hurtado street. Germania Antepara street, from Juan Fernando Insuasti street to E12 street. La Pataqui, from S22 street to the end of the street.

In the valley, the streets will be finished:

Fernández Velásquez, from Lizardo García streetin Conocoto.

José Jussieu, from Ismael Solis to the end of the street, in Armenia 1.

The transit authority reported that 15 will end in August, which will help reduce the traffic jams for the return to classes.

34 will still remain closed. Of which, 4 are main roads such as the avenues Captain Ramon Borja, La Gasca, Maldonado (Quitumbe sector), Giovanni Streets (Carapungo) and Union and Progress.

More closures begin

from this July 18, 2023 hay other ways that enter for repair and are:

In Calderón, due to the sewerage and interceptors, San José de Morán street will be closed: from De Los Algarrobos to De Las Tunas. The extension of sewerage networks in the Cumbayá valley, where Calle Rafael Bustamante and Chiche Obraje streets will be closed. Road Rehabilitation A Maldonado Section 2 – stage 2, where Av. Maldonado and Rocafuerte, La Exposición, La Quijano and Loja will remain closed. In addition to the Portilla; Sign; and Benigno Vela, in the center. The extension of sewerage networks in Francisco Arias street, which includes the part of Rafael Bustamante street, José Ignacio Gallardo and Julio Tobar Donoso, in the south.

A million-dollar road rehabilitation

To repair all these pathways, the previous administration and the new one have invested $58.9 million.

In phase one, executed in 2022, they were renewed 52 road sections with a budget of $18.3 million.

From August 2022 they intervene 109 road sections with an investment of $36.1 millionthis for the phases 2 and 3 rehabilitation.

For the fourth phase, started on 3rd of Julythe investment will be $4.4 million and will be done 32 more road sections.

57 roads are closed for work in Quito. The investment for road rehabilitation has a cost of $58.9 million.

