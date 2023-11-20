59 deaths in Colombia caused by vaping so far in 2023

In recent weeks, the Colombian Society of Pediatrics and the Colombian Association of Pediatric Pulmonology have expressed concern about the dissemination of a study by Colombian researchers that reveals the harmful effects linked to the use of electronic cigarettes in Colombia.

This study published in the Brazilian Journal of Pulmonology reveals the first reported cases of illness and death related to these electronic devices.

In Colombia, 59 deaths would be related to vaping. The departments that recorded the most fatalities due to this electronic device are Antioquia with 69% and Boyacá with 27%.

Addressing the problem

At the global, Latin American and Colombian level, concern is growing due to the increase in the consumption of electronic cigarettes among the adolescent population and children under ten years of age.

The intersection of technology and accessibility with public health presents a significant challenge, posing not only immediate risks to children’s respiratory and cardiovascular health, but also long-term consequences, including nicotine addiction and the adverse effects of other substances. present in vaping equipment.

Vaping

In order to address the interest in this topic, the Colombian Society of Pediatrics and the Colombian Association of Pediatric Pulmonology considered it pertinent to clarify some points:

– It is essential to understand the reasons behind this trend and crucial to implement effective prevention strategies to protect the health of future generations in the region.

– The results of the study are an initial approach to the problem of vaping in the country’s public health, which highlights the importance of these publications to promote academic discussion and raise awareness in society about the dangers of using electronic cigarettes.

– From the available literature, the existence of risks associated with vaping is confirmed, affecting the respiratory, cardiovascular and central nervous systems, among others.

Promoting Awareness

The Colombian Society of Pediatrics and the Colombian Association of Pediatric Pulmonology call on the community in general, scientific societies and legislators to continue warning about the risks of vaping, which have been shown to outweigh the supposed benefits.

It is urged to accelerate the implementation of effective regulations on the use of vaping products, including restrictions on marketing attractive to children and adolescents.

The need to promote the training of health personnel to prevent the habit of vaping and to identify and intervene in cases related to diseases associated with vaping is highlighted.

The call extends to strengthening health education throughout the country to disseminate information about the potential risks of vaping, especially among younger people.

The complexity of addressing controversial issues related to public health is not foreign to the Colombian Society of Pediatrics and the Colombian Association of Pediatric Pulmonology.

They recognize that the risks of vaping require relevant decisions in favor of the well-being of the Colombian population. In a clear message, they conclude: We don’t want more gasping, no to tobacco and vaping!

