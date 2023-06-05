59-year-old woman succumbed to her heart in Zonguldak – Current News

According to the information obtained, the incident is connected to the Kozlu district. in Köserecik Village happened. Fatma A., 59, suddenly fell ill while working in the garden in front of her house. After the neighbors noticed, paramedics were called to the scene. It was determined that Fatma A., who was given first aid, had a heart attack. To Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University Hospital removed from Fatma A.’s heart attack lost his life learned. The exact cause of death of the unfortunate woman will be determined after the autopsy.

