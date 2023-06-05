Home » 59-year-old woman succumbed to her heart in Zonguldak – Current News
News

59-year-old woman succumbed to her heart in Zonguldak – Current News

by admin
59-year-old woman succumbed to her heart in Zonguldak – Current News

According to the information obtained, the incident is connected to the Kozlu district. in Köserecik Village happened. Fatma A., 59, suddenly fell ill while working in the garden in front of her house. After the neighbors noticed, paramedics were called to the scene. It was determined that Fatma A., who was given first aid, had a heart attack. To Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University Hospital removed from Fatma A.’s heart attack lost his life learned. The exact cause of death of the unfortunate woman will be determined after the autopsy.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Covid, antiviral Paxlovid, questions and answers: how it is administered, who should take it, where it will be

You may also like

Marco Travaglio at eight and a half Renzi,...

Senior U.S. State Department Official Arrives in Beijing

A recipe for sun-dried tomatoes from cook Ella...

33 massacres in the first 4 months of...

Top Five Things to Watch in the Markets...

Ukraine has ‘plan B’ to export grain if...

The reforms of the change express the arrogance...

Building a Modern Civilization of the Chinese Nation...

The opinions of the Department on some “hot”...

Armed fight in Konya: 11 injured, 7 of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy