590 million for hydrogeological instability, urban regeneration, mobility – Emilia-Romagna Region

Certain times to allow the Region to use the resources of the Development and Cohesion Fund to strengthen infrastructure and support regeneration projects. Find out as soon as possible which interventions the Government intends to finance in the Emilia-Romagna area with nationally planned FSC resources. Need for certain answers for the reconstruction of Romagna and other areas affected by the flood.

These are the points that the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Davide Baruffiand the president Stefano Bonaccini brought to the attention of the regional councilors speaking in the Legislative Assembly yesterday afternoon on the general direction of the Region regarding the use of Development and cohesion funds.

He assigned the overall distribution to Emilia-Romagna 588.3 million eurosof which 107,7 already attributed by way of anticipation a fine 2021. Resources, the latter, which have already been committed and which, thanks to co-financing, mobilize investments for almost 196 million euros. The FSC allocation still to be used directly by the Region is therefore equal to 480.6 mln di euro. Also in this case, an initial co-financing amounting to at least 125.55 million euros that allow it to be achieved investments for a further 600 million.

“After the first discussion at the table of Pact for Work and Climate and the debate in the Legislative Assembly, we want to close within the year – the president said in the Chamber Bonaccini and the undersecretary Baruffi-. The Emilia-Romagna Region has long ago identified the priorities on which to focus and has committed the rest of the 2021-2027 European structural funds in good time: suffice it to say that 60 percent of those for investments (ERDF) are already committed. All that is missing is this FSC programming, released by the Government more than two years late. Firstly, a further strengthening of the fight against and prevention of hydrogeological instabilityin coherence with the programming already prepared and with the interventions underway”.

“On this,” he specified Bonaccini– however, we expect a clear response from the Government regarding the commitments made to allocate the necessary resources for the reconstruction and safety of the territories affected by the May flood. At the moment we don’t have any and we need to clarify what the impact of the revision of the Pnrr is on this crucial point”.

The second priority identified by the Region concerns the strengthening of mobility infrastructure: beyond the resources for the railway networkwhich generate investments of almost 65 million – interventions already started with the advance received in 2021 – the priority is the strengthening of roads of the Provinces and the Metropolitan City. A discussion is underway with the authorities to select priorities, favoring interventions already planned and those that can be implemented more quickly. “Also about this,” he added Baruffi– we ask the Government to clarify: the share of FSC resources that will be managed directly by the Government remains a great unknown to date. This applies to railways as well as roads: for example, we have many Anas interventions planned but stopped for years and it’s time for the Government to tell us when the construction sites will start”.

The third front is that of urban regeneration. As is known, regional law 24 of 2017 comes into full force on 1 January 2024 and has imposed a strong stop to land consumption – just yesterday, in the national conference promoted in Bologna, data and trends in this regard were illustrated , focusing precisely on regeneration. After the first two tenders carried out in recent years, the Region is aiming for a further push in this direction and the FSC resources will be essential as a lever for public intervention.

The fourth chapter of the new programming, in line with that of the European funds, concerns the territorial strategies for the promotion of Sustainable Development of cities and towns mountainous and inland areas.

A further area of ​​intervention will be that of strengthening theuniversity buildingsthe creation of strategic infrastructures for tertiary training and forattractiveness of talents. The law passed by the Region at the beginning of this year finds further support here to carry out those projects and interventions that aim at the excellence of the training system to retain and attract young people in the area.

Finally, it is the Region’s intention to support interventions for the qualification of sport facilitiesof the cultural heritage and gods social services. and the qualification of sport facilities.

