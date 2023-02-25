



On February 16, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction and improvement of the first phase of the municipality’s soccer arena, for a value of 5,904 million pesos.

Project description:

The sports arena is designed for a total capacity of 1,109 people, distributed in the following spaces:

• Module 1: related to the porter’s office, administration, garbage room, infirmary, information point, electrical room.

• Modules 2 and 3: bleachers for spectators, synthetic court with drainage, court lighting for night use, perimeter fencing, restrooms, dressing rooms, radio booths, box area.

• Exterior and interior urban planning works, boulevards, pedestrian paths and green areas, to guarantee accessibility for the community.

Module 1: 103.2 m2

Module 2: 317.87 m2

Module 3: 314.68 m2

Soccer field: 4,710 m2

Urbanism: 2001.29 m2

Total intervention area: 7,447.04 m2

Current football scene in Cértegui

Description of the current conditions to intervene

Currently, the stage works as a soccer 11 field in sand, and some specific stands that are in poor condition, but continue to function given the importance of soccer practice in this region, the current capacity of the stands is for 1500 spectators, but it does NOT have the necessary services to practice this sport, such as bathrooms, dressing rooms and general services.

Other recruitment processes in Cértegui in recent weeks:

On February 22, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of a program for the conservation, protection, and restoration of the natural resources of the environment through the disposal, elimination, and recycling of solid and liquid waste in the municipality, worth of 380 million pesos.

On January 19, 2023, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of the School Food Program, PAE, for a value of 162 million pesos.