5th Essen Summer of Science appeals to young people

Essen.

The 5th Essen Science Summer from June 12th to 17th wants to show how innovative the science scene in the city is. The program is set.

From June 12th to 17th, the 5th Essen Science Summer wants to show how innovative and creative the science scene in the city is. The variety of event formats is great. Whether it’s an open day, an experimental lecture, a panel discussion or a science slam – the free events offer citizens the opportunity to get to know science and research “made in Essen” in an entertaining and easily understandable way. Many events are aimed at young people. The WAZ accompanies the 5th Essen Science Summer as a media partner.

The focus is not only on solutions for the current challenges in the areas of energy and health, but also food for thought for dealing with ChatGPT and the scientific approach to the normal things of everyday life: Why is hydrogen an important building block for the success of the energy transition ? How is artificial intelligence changing our everyday school and professional lives? Why is the tea light burning and why do fish in Essen take the lift?

The spirit of research in science and the ability to innovate in companies

Around 20 events are on the program and illuminate the research spirit of Essen’s science and the innovative ability of local companies in an exciting, informative, amusing, critical and, above all, understandable way. The current program with detailed information on the individual events is now available at wissenschaftsstadt-essen.de available.

Everyone who is interested in the world of science is invited. Many events are aimed in particular at schoolchildren in order to get them excited about a professional career in science at an early stage. The 5th Essen Summer of Science will be heralded with the official kick-off event on June 12, 2023 in the Jakob-Funke-Saal of the FUNKE media group. Under the title “The Role of Science for a Better Future”, local scientists present solutions to current challenges of our time in exciting lectures and discussions. The event week ends with the Science Slam on June 17, 2023 in the Haus der Technik.













Essen companies support the “Science City”

The summer of science would not be possible without the support of Essen’s economy. The company Open Grid Europe GmbH acts as a premium partner. Other partners are the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Secunet Security Networks AG, Stadtwerke Essen, TÜV Nord, “Gesund.Vernetzt. – Medical Society eV and the Essen Business Development Society mbH.





In the “Science City Essen” initiative, universities, research institutions and other accompanying institutions and actors from business, foundations, education, politics and city administration are jointly creating a networked innovation and science location. The network was officially founded in early 2015 by Essen institutions. It connects the partners with the aim of supporting and further developing Essen as a science location. The steering committee – the strategic body of the initiative – is chaired by Mayor Thomas Kufen.

| At a glance: Police and fire department items + downtown focus + Red and white food + Local sports | News from: Milk + Ruettenscheid + Nord + Ost + Kettwig & Werden + Borbeck & West | all articles from food | Social Media: Facebook + Instagram + Twitter | Free newsletter: Subscribe here |





Knowing what’s happening in Essen every day: Here free for the WAZ food-Sign up for newsletter!

More articles from this category can be found here: Essen



