6.2 earthquake shakes eastern Tokyo – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador young adult territory

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shook eastern Tokyo on Friday without the tsunami alert being activated and no damage derived from it has been reported for the moment.

The movement took place at 7:03 p.m. local time (10:03 GMT) on Friday and had its epicenter 50 kilometers deep under the seabed off the north coast of Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, the Agency reported. Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

According to the authorities, the earthquake reached level 5 on the Japanese seismic scale (7 levels and focused on measuring agitation on the surface and potential damage) in the northern area of ​​Chiba and in the adjacent Ibaraki prefecture, while in Tokyo a level 3 was recorded.

The quake caused the suspension of some sections of local railway lines in Chiba, as well as safety delays on the Tohoku Shinkansen high-speed line.

