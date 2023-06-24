6/23【Hot Searches in the United States】Xi’s dictator’s name comes from the Chinese constitution; Biden does not take back the dictator’s remarks, Xi Jinping wants to persuade; New Zealand Prime Minister said that Xi Jinping is not a dictator; China’s biggest opponent is India, not the United States; young people at Peking University Holding up a placard “Abolish one-party totalitarianism and embrace a multi-party system” Voice of America Chinese website[Ye Yaoyuan: China‘s official ridiculous reaction just proves that Xi Jinping is a dictator]6/23 #时事何谈# Wonderful Comments Voice of America Chinese Network World Media Look at China-Jin Zhe Report: Xi Jinping is a dictator, should he say that Voice of America Chinese website 6/21[American Hot Search]No. 0 patient emerges and waits for President Xi to throw the blame; the People’s Liberation Army wants to station in Cuba and the crisis escalates; Biden says Xi Jinping is the dictator Mao Ning’s quick counterattack; 53 miners lost to panda Yaya’s homesickness; absurd rumors of BBC filter; Xi Jinping’s words and deeds are inconsistentView full coverage on Google News
6/23【Hot Searches in the United States】Xi’s dictator’s name comes from the Chinese constitution; Biden does not take back the dictator’s remarks, Xi Jinping wants to persuade; New Zealand Prime Minister said that Xi Jinping is not a dictator; China’s biggest opponent is India, not the United States; young people at Peking University Hold a sign reading “Abolish one-party totalitarianism and embrace multi-party system” – Voice of America Chinese Website
12
See also From June 1st, Jiangsu will fully enter the flood season, and the province will solidly promote various flood preparation measures and then implement them_Xinhua News Agency