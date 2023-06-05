13
- 6/5【#时务大家谈】The U.S.-China military situation is full of dangers. Beijing’s refusal to meet with the defense ministers will have serious consequences? U.S. senior officials visit China one after another, is it wishful thinking on the U.S. side to improve relations? Voice of America Chinese Website
- Let’s talk about current events: love at Tiananmen, massacre at Muxidi Voice of America Chinese Website
- Let’s talk about current affairs: 34 years of June 4th survivors: What have you got? What is lost? Voice of America Chinese Website
- [Wang Longmeng: It is a lucky life to meet June Fourth, it is an opportunity to change the destiny of individuals and the country]6/2 #时事大家谈#Wonderful Comments Voice of America Chinese Website
- 6/2【#时务大家谈】Love in Tiananmen Square, massacre in Muxidi; 34 years of survivors of June 4th: What have you got? What is lost? Voice of America Chinese Website
- View full coverage on Google News