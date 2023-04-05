In a joint effort between the Attorney General’s Office, the Navy and the National Police, six alleged members of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia or Clan del Golfo who commit crimes in Bajo Calima, jurisdiction of Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca) were captured and prosecuted. .

Among those prosecuted are those who would be the commander, the financial leader and the accountant of said criminal group.

The three were captured during judicial proceedings carried out by the DIJIN of the National Police, with the support of the Navy, in the municipalities of Yumbo and Candelaria (Valle del Cauca), which materialized two arrest warrants and four in flagrante delicto.

Those captured with a court order are: Yilmar Mosquera Valoy, alias ‘Careniña’ and alleged commander of the Bajo Calima area and Héctor Darío Narváez, alias ‘Pablito’, identified as the alleged financial arm of the Clan del Golfo, substructure ‘Pacifico’ with interference in Cali.

The following were captured in flagrante delicto: Nazly Valeria Ojeda Terón, alias ‘Nasly’, alleged accountant of this criminal group; Leonardo Daniel Micles Luna, Pedro Racines González and Diego Fernando Conde Isaza.

This criminal group commits crimes in the rural area of ​​Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca) where it exercises territorial control to charge for the weight of illicit crops, thus causing the commission of crimes such as displacement, extortion and disappearance, among others.

Elements seized by the authorities during the legal proceedings against alleged members of the Clan del Golfo who commit crimes in Bajo Calima, a rural area of ​​Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca).

An amount of 350,000 pesos would be charging per kilo of cocaine produced.

During the proceedings, the authorities seized two firearms, a traumatic weapon, ammunition, a motorcycle, and important documents for the investigation.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged those captured with aggravated criminal conspiracy and aggravated trafficking, manufacturing, possession of firearms or ammunition.

By decision of the judge, five of those involved must comply with the custodial measure in prison, while Nazly Valeria Ojeda Terón will do so in her place of residence.