6 criminals specializing in burglary, aggravated theft, concealment and drug trafficking are in the hands of the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police. They were arrested on March 09, 10 and 11, 2023.

The network, informs the DCPJ, operated in Agoè-Zongo and Togblécopé in the prefecture of Agoè. “Their modus operandi was to break into homes at night while the occupants were sleeping and take away their motorcycles, laptops, cell phones and many other found valuables,” it says.

The stolen motorcycles are then taken apart to be resold to the receivers and the other objects are sold off on the black market, according to their words.

Searches carried out in their home and headquarters made it possible to discover and seize, among other things, two (02) license plates of the motorcycles stolen on the night of March 02 to 03, 2023; one (01) generator; eight (08) metal doors; bicycles, one (01) brick-making machine; one (01) set of sound equipment, sheet metal, cannabis; one (01) metal panel; mechanical keys; kitchen utensils and plastic chairs.

They will be presented to the judicial authorities to answer for their actions. The population is invited to collaborate with the Security Forces in order to put all these criminals out of harm’s way.

Atha ASSAN