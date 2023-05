Impacts: 10

This afternoon, a strong magnitude earthquake was registered in the Salvadoran territory, reported the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN).

According to the Environment, it had a magnitude of 6.0 and its epicenter was located in Guatemalan territory, at approximately 5:02 p.m.

The telluric movement was located 72 kilometers northwest of Guatemala City, with a depth of 280 kilometers.

In addition, MARN reiterated that there is no tsunami threat for El Salvador.