6 members of the Gladiator 2 filming team were injured in Morocco | abbreviations

6 members of the Gladiator 2 filming team were injured in Morocco

An explosion injured 6 members of the filming team of the movie “Gladiator 2”, which is being filmed. Filming parts of it in Ouarzazate.

The British newspaper “Mail Online” described the incident as terrifying, after a huge ball of fire flew in to infect A number of crew members present at the time of filming, and chaos prevailed on the site.

And the British newspaper “The Sun” reported that expectations indicate that a gas leak caused the accident.

