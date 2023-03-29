Successful in the exam held in 2019 and assistant inspector After completing the three-year internship period, 6 people who were entitled to become DHMI were appointed as inspectors. 6 inspectors, Hüseyin Keskin, Chairman and General Manager of DHMIvisited . Keskin congratulated the inspectors who came to visit him and wished them success. With the assistant inspectors appointed by two competitive exams and inspectors appointed by transfer since 2019, when he started his duty, Board of Inspection Hüseyin Keskin, who stated that a more functional and stronger structure has been achieved, emphasized the importance of the inspection system that encourages the work of the personnel, and stated that the inspectors have an important role in removing the obstacles to rewarding.

On the other hand, DHMI Inspection Board; It continues its activities with 1 president, 12 chief inspectors, 7 inspectors and 4 assistant inspectors.

