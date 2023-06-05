About 6 percent of the symptomatic infections of Covid-19 around the world result in persistent Covid.

This was reported by Dr. María Van Kerkhove, leading epidemiologist of the World Health Organization ( OMS ).

“Persistent Covid affects multiple organs in the body, the lungs, the heart, the brain, and can cause significant impairment in individuals,” he explained.

However, he stressed “the majority of these people will recover after about a year.”

The epidemiologist has acknowledged that the WHO “is working” to ensure recognition of the post-Covid condition and that “there is treatment and good rehabilitation.”

In addition, the WHO is also studying the impact of infections of individuals over time.

We are in the fourth year of this pandemic and the virus continues to circulate and people become infected again,” he explained.

However, it has clarified that you are people who get reinfected are not developing severe disease because they have a high level of immunity to the virus or to previous vaccination or infection.

“That’s the good news, but what we want to keep an eye on better is the Long-term effects potentially in different organ systems of the body”, he has argued.

For all this, for Kerkhove, “there is still a lot to learn.”