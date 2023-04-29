6 officials gathered public funds to binge drink 1 high-ranking official died suddenly and public opinion was in an uproar | CCP officials | Death after drinking | Qinghai

The CCP’s officialdom is full of scandals. Recently, it was reported that six officials in Qinghai drank alcohol with public funds while participating in party school training, and one senior official even drank to death.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China reported on the 27th that from 8:00 to 11:00 pm on December 11, 2022, during the training course for major party and government leaders to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Qinghai Province, members of the Qinghai Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary General of the Provincial Government Li Qingchuan, Director of the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Wang Xuewen, Director of the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Duo Jie, Secretary of the Haibei State Party Committee, Hong Tao, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and Tao Yongli, Secretary of the Party Committee of Provincial Communications Holding Group Co., Ltd. Dining and drinking in the student dormitory of the Party School of the Provincial Party Committee.

According to the report, Shi Cunwu used his authority to request the canteen of the provincial government to provide him with dishes and arranged for official vehicles to deliver dishes. Li Qingchuan provided 8 bottles of liquor, and 6 people drank 7 bottles of liquor that night. The next day, Shi Cunwu was absent from relevant provincial meetings due to drunkenness, and a cadre was found dead in the student dormitory.

Shi Cunwu was expelled from the party and sanctioned from public office; Li Qingchuan was placed on probation in the party for two years and dismissed from government posts; Wang Xuewen was dismissed from party and government posts;

Dorje, who was not punished, was the official who died after participating in the booze.

After the notification was issued, it attracted heated discussions among Chinese netizens:

“You thought it was a dormitory? It’s actually a suite like a hotel.”

“The leader calls you to drink, can you not go?”

“Drinking, persuading, toasting and accompanying wine is a test of obedience, and you won’t be cut off because of this accident.”

“Wine table culture is just a form, a carrier of various circles.”

“Is it Moutai?”

“If you didn’t drink to death, would this matter be over?”

“Well, it’s very official”

“A cadre of the alcohol test.”

This is not the first time that a CCP official died of drinking. According to Lu media reports, after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, as of early 2017, it was publicly reported that 21 officials died of drinking.

