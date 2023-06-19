6 out of 10 companies “Do not trust domestic ESG evaluators”

▲ (Source = Getty Image Bank)

It was found that 6 out of 10 companies do not trust domestic ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) evaluation agencies. Some point out that the evaluation system and standards should be disclosed to ensure fairness and transparency.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently surveyed 100 domestic companies’ ESG officers and employees on ‘corporate opinions on domestic ESG evaluators. revealed

When asked about the possibility of conflicts of interest within domestic ESG rating agencies, 85.0% of the responding companies answered ‘yes’. When asked about the need for legal regulation of ESG evaluators, 60.0% answered ‘necessary’, indicating that trust in ESG evaluators is not high overall.

As the main problem (multiple responses) of domestic ESG evaluators, 64.0% cited ‘non-disclosure of evaluation system, standards, and weights’. 46.0% of respondents answered ‘lack of sufficient explanation of evaluation results’.

An official from a company said, “Overseas appraisers disclose evaluation standards and weights and explain evaluation results, but domestic appraisers often do not, so companies have difficulty responding to evaluation.”

Companies cited ‘improvement of fairness and transparency’ (46.0%) as the most necessary task for the development of domestic ESG assessors. This was followed by ‘Introduction of laws/institutionalization related to ESG evaluators’ (28.0%), ‘strengthening of ESG evaluators’ manpower and expertise’ (23.0%), and ‘improving the reliability of ESG data of evaluated institutions’ (11.0%).

Regarding the ‘Guidance for ESG Evaluation Institutions’ recently announced by the government, it was found that the prevailing opinion was to operate in the form of guidelines by the government and related organizations (60.0%) rather than self-regulation by evaluators (38.0%).

Woo Tae-hee, Vice Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “Regarding ESG evaluation, domestic companies are experiencing difficulties due to the lack of feedback opportunities provided by domestic evaluators and the non-disclosure of evaluation methodology.” However, active support from policy authorities is needed to improve reliability.”

