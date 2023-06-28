6 Pakistani films ready to hit the screens on Eid-ul-Adha

KARACHI (Web Desk) Six Urdu films are going to be released on Eid-ul-Azha this year, about which filmmakers are hopeful that these films will help in restoring the vibrancy of cinema houses.

Director Siraj Al Salkeen’s political thriller ‘Madari’ is also all set to release this Eid. The story of this film revolves around a young man who gets involved in negative activities after the death of his politically active father and fed up with the irony of the situation.

Ibad Alam Shirada is playing the lead role in the film, while other actors include Hammad Siddique, Aamir Naqvi and Paras Masroor. The story of the film is written by Ali Rizvi and Siraj Al Salkeen, while it is also produced by them.

Director Uzair Zaheer Khan’s 3D animated film ‘Allah Yar and the Hundred Flowers of God’ is eagerly awaited. This film will be the sequel to the film ‘Allah Yar and the Legend of Markhor’ released five years ago and will also be the first 3D film to be released in Pakistan. The story of the film revolves around a boy named Allahyar who travels to another world to save his father.

Many animated films have been made in Pakistan before but this is the first time that an animated or live action film is being presented in 3D.

Actors Humayun Saeed, Bushra Ansari, Iqra Aziz, Ali Zafar and Nadia Jameel along with Azfar Jaffrey and Anum Zaidi have created the magic of their voices in this film.

Directors Nadeem Baig and Nabeel Qureshi are not coming up with their separate films this time but both will be a part of an experimental film like ‘Teri Meri Kaani’ in which three stories will be presented together.

Popular actor Wahaj Ali as well as Mehwish Hayat, Zahid Ahmed and Amna Ilyas have shown their acting chops in this film while Hira and her husband Mani, Shehryar Manoor and Ramsha Khan are also part of this film.

One of the stories of ‘Teri Meri Kaani’ is ‘Pasoori’ written by Wasay Chaudhry and directed by Marina Khan. One story ‘One Hundred and Twenty Three’ is written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar and directed by Nadeem Baig while ‘Jin Mahal’ is written by Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi and directed by Nabeel Qureshi.

Rana Kamran, who has done cinematography in several films with director Nabil Qureshi, is making his foray into the world of directing with the film ‘VIP’. The story of the film is similar to the famous Hollywood film ‘Head of State’ in which a common man is made the president of the country so that he can help his facilitators.

Director Isa Khan’s romantic comedy ‘Baby Lush’ is also finally all set to release this Eid. Saira Yusuf and Shahroz Sabzwari are playing the lead roles in the film.

The story and direction of the film is by Isa Khan, who has acted in TV as well as commercials in the past. According to him, the events that take place in this break-up film are real and it has been made keeping in mind the young cinemagoers.

The story of the movie ‘Aar Par’ is written by Mashhood Qadri while the directions are given by Salim Dad.

The story of the film apparently revolves around the independence of women. The most surprising thing in this is Muammar Rana’s get-up which people will not recognize at first glance.

