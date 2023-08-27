Home » 6 people arrested during Taylor Swift concert in Mexico City
6 people arrested during Taylor Swift concert in Mexico City

The arrested persons were made available to the Public Ministry to determine their legal situation.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City announced this Friday that six people were arrested during the first concert of the American singer Taylor Swift in the Mexican capital.

Five of the detainees, including a minor, carried around 112 resealable bags with a white substance similar to cocaine, in addition to three bags with capsules with possible drugs inside. Cash was also found.

On the other hand, a 44-year-old woman was arrested after she could not prove the ownership of three mobile phones that he had in his possession. According to the capital’s security agency, the woman’s arrest occurred as a result of a reported theft of the phone of one of the attendees at Swift’s concert.

Finally, the SSC explained that, at the end of the musical event, they momentarily detained a group of people who were in their possession. eight phones, possibly stolen. The detainees were placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry to determine their legal situation.

