6 people detained for looting Iraqi nationals in Mardin – Current News

by admin
Iraq in Mardin An operation was carried out on those who looted the vehicles of nationals.

Provincial Gendarmerie Command teams on 30 April-9 May Red HillViransehir D-400 started an operation to catch 6 suspects who were found to be looting Iraqi nationals in the vehicles they stopped by pretending to be gendarmes with their military uniforms on the road. Provincial Gendarmerie Command DEPARTMENT Six suspects were detained in the operation carried out by the military.

In the operation, weapons, military camouflage, reflectors, flashing lamps, many digital materials and money belonging to Iraqi citizens were seized. In addition, the tractor, which was determined to have been stolen from the Kızıltepe district in previous years, was seized during the search made at the addresses of the suspects.

in the gendarmerie 4 of the 6 suspects whose procedures were completed were arrested by the court they were taken out of, 2 of them were forensic. control released by decision.

