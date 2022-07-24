On July 23, COMAC announced that the six test aircraft of the C919 large passenger aircraft have successfully completed all the test flight tasks, marking that the C919 certification work has officially entered the final stage, and it has begun to charge for the certification. On the 24th, COMAC released a promotional video of more than 2 minutes. The six C919 test planes left the country for the first time in the same frame. The “elephant walk” in the flight test institute was spectacular.

The so-called “elephant walk” is a common display method for military fighter jets. It refers to the fighter jets taxiing on the runway or taxiway with a minimum distance and end-to-end dense formation, which is often used as the “opening ceremony” of large-scale cluster training activities. , or to demonstrate military might.

The C919 large passenger aircraft is a large civil jet aircraft developed by China in accordance with international civil aviation regulations and with independent intellectual property rights. It has 158-168 seats and a range of 4,075-5,555 kilometers. The final assembly was completed in November 2015 and the first flight was in May 2017.

Since 2019, six C919 test aircraft have been tested in Shanghai, Yanliang, Dongying, Nanchang and other places successively, and a series of ground tests and flight tests have been carried out.

In November 2020, the C919 obtained the Type Inspection Approval (TIA) and entered the flight test stage of the bureau’s approval in an all-round way.

On June 14 this year, Xu Xiaolan, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, revealed the latest: “The C919 large aircraft has made a major breakthrough and will be certified and delivered soon!”

C919 has 815 confirmed or intended orders from 28 customers, of which China Eastern Airlines has purchased 4 with a unit price of about 653 million yuan.