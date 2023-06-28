6-year-old boy falls from the cable car, but is saved. The shocking incident at the amusement park: the shocking video

The accident occurred at Fundidora Park, in Monterrey (Mexico). The little one, after being harnessed, got on the cableway and launched himself, accompanied by an adult. For reasons still under investigation, the safety cable came unhooked and the little one fell into the void, making a 12-metre flight. The little body grazes the rocks, and the worst is feared, but the child’s run miraculously ends up in the waters of the lake below. For the child, and his family, a lot of fear but not even a scratch.

