6-year-old boy travels alone by plane and ends up at Orlando airport by mistake

Six-Year-Old Boy Put on Wrong Flight by Spirit Airlines

A family experienced moments of terror when they went to pick up a six-year-old boy at the Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, but they did not find him because they put him on the wrong flight.

The incident occurred last Thursday, December 21, as the boy was traveling alone for the first time. His grandmother eagerly waited for his arrival, but when she saw that he did not show up, her concern grew. She then complained to the airline, which at first said the boy had missed his flight. However, the grandmother had a ticket proving that the child had boarded the plane.

It was later discovered that the boy had been placed on a flight to Orlando, instead of the intended destination of Fort Myers, a distance of about three hours away. Spirit Airlines apologized for the botched flight and stated that the child was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit team member.

The airline said in a statement, “As soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to contact the family and reconnect them.” Spirit Airlines also mentioned that they are conducting an internal investigation and have apologized to the family for the situation. They have offered to refund the cost of the ticket, but the grandmother only wants to know how her grandson ended up in Orlando instead of Fort Myers.

The airline also reported that its policy for minors traveling alone indicates that the person accompanying the child to the airport must obtain a gate pass, accompany the child to the gate, and wait 15 minutes after the flight takes off.

This incident has raised concerns about the procedures and safety precautions in place for minors traveling alone. As Spirit Airlines conducts an internal investigation, the family and the public eagerly await further information on how this mistake occurred and what measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

