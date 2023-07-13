6-Year-Old Girl Escapes Kidnapping Attempt Using Her Teeth

6-Year-Old Girl Foils Kidnapping Attempt Using Her Teeth

MIAMI – In a remarkable display of bravery, a 6-year-old girl managed to successfully ward off a potential kidnapping using her teeth as a weapon.

The incident took place at a playground in a Miami apartment complex when a man tried to abduct the young girl, identified as Lyric by CNN affiliate WPLG, according to a news release from Miami Police. Lyric was playing with her siblings when they noticed a white SUV parked nearby. While her siblings went inside the apartment, she remained sitting on the back stairs.

According to the arrest report, the alleged kidnapper, 32-year-old Leonardo Venegas, approached Lyric and grabbed her arm. A struggle ensued as Venegas attempted to take her away. However, Lyric fought back by biting the suspect, causing him to release her.

“I bit him,” Lyric boldly shared in an on-camera interview with WPLG.

Thanks to footage from surveillance cameras, police were able to locate and apprehend Venegas two days later. He was charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of child molestation without serious injury. Venegas is now being held without bond with an immigration hold at the Miami-Dade County Metro West Detention Center, according to online jail records.

Lyric immediately ran to her aunt at the entrance of the building to inform her about what had happened. Her mother, Tisha McGill, expressed immense relief that her daughter was safe. She emphasized the importance of teaching children to protect themselves, even when parents are not present.

“It is our hope that anyone in the community who may have been a victim of this particular suspect will come forward and inform the police so they can continue their investigation,” said Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami Police spokeswoman, urging potential victims to come forward.

Delva commended Lyric for her bravery, stating, “She fought for her safety, which ultimately saved her from a potentially very dangerous situation. We are grateful that she did enough to save her life.”

Although Venegas pleaded not guilty in court on Monday, attorneys from the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office representing him declined to comment on the case.

Police are cautioning the public that there may be more victims and urging anyone with information to come forward.

This story serves as a powerful reminder for parents and guardians to continually speak with their children about strangers and the importance of personal safety. It highlights the bravery and resourcefulness of a 6-year-old girl who used her instincts and teeth to protect herself, ultimately escaping a potentially life-threatening situation.

