In Macará, the Housing Plan for 150 houses for low-income families is being executed. According to the mayor of this canton, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (Miduvi) had given a period of 60 days to complete the work in its entirety.

Circumstances

The construction of the houses began at the end of 2020; Three years have passed and only 70% progress has been recorded, even the Chinese company CAMC, which is carrying out the project, had managed to get the work suspended, to this was added the protest of 73 workers for the lack of payment for more than two months .

The mayor of Macará, Alfredo Suquilanda Valdivieso, told Diario Crónica that, in the case of the workers, the company, last Tuesday, canceled their salaries and they were able to travel to Esmeraldas, where they are from, but on Monday, March 20 They will be back to continue their work. Meanwhile, a small group is working, the objective is not to paralyze the project.

“Regarding the suspension, Miduvi had rejected said action and ordered the company to restart it, giving it a term to finish that runs from March 11 —60 days—, that is, until May 11 of the this year,” he said.

For his part, Efraín Calvache, a citizen who aspires to a home, mentioned that the work should have been completed in 2021 or maximum 2022, “but three years have passed and nothing, the delays are unjustified. Now with this new deadline, I hope they meet and we can have a decent house, ”he explained.