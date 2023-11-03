60 delegations in the proclamation for the provincialization of Santo Domingo

Several groups performed this Thursday, November 2, 2023 at the intercultural proclamation in Santo Domingo, as part of the activities for the 16 years of provincialization.

The citizens gathered around Abraham Calazacón Avenue, from Los Rosales, to the Chone Avenuein Santo Domingo, to observe the proclamation.

The activity took place from approximately 3:00 p.m. this Thursday and no news or emergencies were reported.

The weather favored the delegations, as there was no rain during the proclamation in Santo Domingo.

In total, 60 delegations participated in the proclamation for provincialization.

The participating groups stood out in their presentations.

Santo Domingo began its fight to achieve its provincialization on October 30, 1966.

The provincialization It is celebrated on November 6, the date on which it became the 23rd province of Ecuador.

That is why Santo Domingo will have a longer holiday, since it joins that of the Faithful Deceased and the independence of Cuenca.

The festival program includes cultural, artistic, social and sporting events.

On November 26, it will also commemorate the 64 years of its foundation, with a varied cultural, artistic, sports and social program.

On Monday, November 6, the province’s student civic parade will be held.

124 years ago the first settlers of the city arrived, who built their homes where the Frenchman Domingo Giacometti’s estate was located, on the banks of the Pove River.

More information tomorrow in our printed edition and the provincialization supplement that will be released this Monday with Diario Centro.