60 evidence and 51 appearances will be presented in court against Lasso





On the morning of this Monday, April 17, 2023, the president of the Oversight Commission, Fernando Villavicencio, reported that the draft calendar of appearances in the trial that is taking place against President Guillermo Lasso, accused of alleged embezzlement in the contract of transportation of hydrocarbons between Flopec and Amazonas Tanker Pool.

Villavicencio mentioned that until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, evidence of charges and defenses that could be incorporated into the trial was received, which allowed them to establish said draft schedule.

He also revealed that almost at midnight on Sunday, a last request for exculpatory evidence came from the president, Guillermo Lasso, which includes the presence of some constitutionalists and lawyers.

Start of appearances

The appearances will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 and will last 10 days, where 51 people will appear in person, 4 questioning assembly members and 60 charges and defense evidence.

In the debut of the appearances will be: Luis Verdesoto, former National Anti-Corruption Secretary. Hugo Aguilar, former manager of Petroecuador, Anderson Boscán, journalist for La Posta, Fabián Pozo Neira, former Legal Secretary of the Presidency.

The last to appear will be Guillermo Lasso, on April 26, the time of his appearance has not yet been determined and if he or his lawyer, Edgar Neira Orellana, will do so.