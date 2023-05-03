Home » 60% of Salvadorans believe that the country’s economy is between regular and bad
More than 60% of the population in El Salvador believes the country’s economic situation is from regular to bad, according to a microeconomics survey carried out by the Institute of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Francisco Gavidia University (UFG).

At least 60 percent of the people consulted gave that rating to the situation in the country.

Óscar Picardo, director of the institute, explained the results of the survey in the morning interview program Frente a Frente, of the Salvadoran Telecorporation, with Moisés Urbina. The expert considers that the sampling perfectly summarizes the situation that Salvadorans are experiencing.

The survey was titled “Less Meat, More Optimism.”

The sample surveyed said that they have stopped eating beef, chicken and eggs due to their high cost, a situation reflected in the constant increases in the price of the basic food basket.

The survey showed that 65 percent of those questioned perceive a very high increase in the cost of products and services, especially the areas of food and health.

The economic situation of Salvadorans caused at least seven out of 10 people to modify their budget, looking for cheaper options or buying less food, and in cases of poverty, cutting or eliminating meal shifts.

The data indicates that 75.3 percent of those surveyed decreased their consumption of beef, 40.3 of chicken, 32.2 of eggs, and 23.5 percent reduced their intake of cheese, due to its high prices.

The data disclosed by the UFG confirm that the basic basket rose 34 dollars in one year to hit consumption, however, five out of 10 respondents are optimistic about the economic future of the country.

