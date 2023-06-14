60 percent of our income goes to interest payments, Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif says that Pakistan is completely in debt, 60 percent of the income goes to pay interest.

Web Desk: Speaking during the National Assembly session, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that 80 percent of the country’s population cannot eat two meals a day. Here there is no law for the rich and the common man is put in jail. Amendments are made in the law for the rich.

Khawaja Asif said that the companies are stealing 500 billion tax. Unless you take a bitter pill and treat these problems, they will not go away. He said that the looting market in the country is hot and no one is asking. There are people whose names cannot be mentioned on TV channels. Bandits are educating the nation in this country.

He said that there is tax evasion of 500 billion rupees in real estate, tax evasion of 45 billion rupees in importing tea. In a country where thousands of billions of rupees are stolen, how will the budget be presented? We have to find a permanent solution to this tax evasion. Talking about the budget for the new financial year, he said that he tried to give relief to the people in difficult economic conditions. Ishaq Dar has tried to make the impossible possible in the budget.

The Minister of Defense said, “Which organization is not affected by zinc or termites?” More than our total budget income, we have interest, 60% of the income goes to interest payments. Our 2 ministries are making a loss of 1000 billion rupees. In the theft of 190 million rupees, the name of a real estate owner cannot be taken on TV. 2 big tobacco companies are stealing 240 billion rupees tax. Representatives of these 2 tobacco companies are present in this Parliament. There is a theft of 65 billion rupees in Mobil Oil. GST etc. is a theft of 2880 billion rupees. There is theft of 250 billion rupees in yarn.

He said that a big scandal is happening on utility stores. Those who come in the name of poverty eradication are those who make billions of rupees themselves first. There is a class of universities whose vice chancellors have become billionaires through corruption. The defense minister said that the judiciary is involved in this whole crime system. Prohibition orders have been placed on tax cases worth 1300 billion rupees in the judiciary. Here common man is put in jails. A common man spends years in jail for not paying a fine of Rs 2,000.

Khawaja Asif said that we should be allowed to take only a quarter of the salary of a Chief Justice. This Judiciary has eaten three Prime Ministers and not even burped. Even today, clouds are hovering over our heads that the IMF will give loans or not. Judiciary, bureaucracy and elite have frozen the economic system of this country. Chief Minister of Punjab went to London with billions of rupees.

He said that here a class gets 90 percent pension of the salary. After retirement, there are four employees. If there is a judiciary, it has paralyzed the country. When the system is like this, then a person is brought in the year 2018. He said that in such circumstances May 9 happens. The state has never been challenged in its 75-year history, but when one person’s power was taken away, he made the state hostage.

The Defense Minister said that 60% of our income goes to interest payments and white elephant institutions are squeezing blood. If you think of privatizing the institution here, you are afraid that NAB will not catch it. Currently, there is a circular debt of 4 thousand billion rupees for electricity. Electricity theft is happening in big cities. Three meters are installed in each house to take advantage of the lower slab of electricity. Here, 2 crore rupees are given to the bride.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the Defense Minister further said that billions of electricity is being stolen here, our system cannot do anything. Everything here is captured by Eliot. In order to benefit these tax evaders, a law was made to give flexibility for one and a half years.