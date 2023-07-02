60 sheep and goats died in a train collision in Waqarabad district

due to a train collision in Waqarabad district 60 Sheep killed

Waqarabad: 02. July (Sahar News.com)

In a tragic accident that occurred in Waqarabad district, a train collided 60 The sheep and goats were killed. Fortunately, the other sheep and their owner and the shepherd in this herd of sheep were safe. However, some sheep were also reported injured.

The details of the incident that happened near Dharur railway station in Waqarabad district, the owner and herdsman of the dead sheep and goats, Karwa Kashtapa, a resident of Mauza Dornal. Whore Kishtappa# And according to the information of the local people, the sentence is like daily from morning to evening 120 After grazing the sheep in the forest, Karva Kshatpa was driving them back to Mauza Dornal by driving them from the side of the railway tracks when the frightened sheep, seeing the pigs in the vegetation near the Dharur railway station, suddenly started running on the railway tracks.

At the same time, on the same rail track, the Hubli Express train from Hyderabad to Hubli in Karnataka came from Waqarabad and these sheep were hit by the train. From a train collision 60 The sheep were killed. After this accident, the corpses of the sheep were scattered on the train tracks and everywhere. Seeing them, the shepherd started crying and the people present expressed deep regret.

Killed by a train 60 The sheep owner and herdsman Karva Kashtapa demanded from the government that he could support his family by getting employment by rearing sheep. And due to the sudden death of such a large number of sheep, he has suffered severe financial loss and the government Help him.

