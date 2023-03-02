60 years ago, The Samarians lived a historic moment for the capital of Magdalena, the Caribbean region and the country in general. It was January 21, 1953, when the Minister of Communications at that time, Alfredo Araujo Grau arrived at the ‘Pearl of America’ to launch national television.

That ‘unforgettable’ Wednesday January 21, 1953, EL INFORMADOR, dean of journalism in Magdalena, published on its eighth page of the print edition a text that explained the itinerary of Dr. Araujo Grauwho was received by Governor Alfonso Campo Murcia and the mayor of Santa Marta, Luis Serrano Zuniga.

And it is that in addition, after the arrival of television in Santa Marta, Alfredo Araujo Grau, in coordination with Ramon Vasquezthey also inaugurated automatic telephone service between Bogotá and Santa Martawhich facilitated communications between the capital of Magdalena and the main cities of the country.

Under the headline ‘Today the T.V is inaugurated’EL INFORMADOR recorded an unprecedented moment for all Samaria: a technological development that was going to change the face of Santa Marta. That Wednesday of January 21, 1953, the city was seen from different eyes.