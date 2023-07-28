60 years in prison for gang members who committed triple homicide in Tonacatepeque

In order to continue the fight against the gangs and at the proposal of the Executive, the Legislative Assembly increased the prison sentences against the leaders of the criminal structures and regulated the judicial procedures of the more than 71,000 gang members captured with the exception regime, currently in force. from March 27, 2022.

With the favorable votes of Nuevas Ideas, GANA, PCN, PDC and the three dissident deputies of ARENA, the plenary session incorporated article 2-A into the Law Against Organized Crime, to increase from 45 to 60 years the prison sentence against the leaders of the gangs, due to their capacity as direct perpetrators of complex crimes such as simple or aggravated homicide, kidnapping and extortion.

The changes in the body of law were not supported by the legislative factions of the FMLN, VAMOS and Nuestro Tiempo (which voted against), nor by ARENA (which did not vote). The four opposition parties account for 16 of the 84 votes of the full legislature. On previous occasions, they have also opposed giving their votes to finance programs or actions to combat gangs, such as the Territorial Control Plan (PCT).

Prior to the vote in the legislative plenary session, the public security commission of the Legislative Assembly received the Attorney General of the Republic, Rodolfo Delgado, and the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro, who were in favor of the reforms to toughen jail sentences.

“We intend that the cause of being a ringleader is sufficient to increase a third of the sentence. For example, if the maximum sentence for illegal groups is 45 years, it would increase to 60 for the ringleaders,” Minister Villatoro said in his appearance before the security commission.

The reforms also incorporated article 4-A so that the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) makes use of new technologies to present, through any electronic medium, the requests and documentation of criminal proceedings against gang members before the judicial headquarters of the country. .

In the same way, with the reform of the law, article 5-A was created so that the National Civil Police (PNC), under the supervision of the FGR, can use national or foreign collaborators to participate in covert operations to capture those who commit complex crimes.

To guarantee their physical and personal integrity, the identity of said collaborators, as well as the information on the initiation of the investigation, will be kept confidential at the FGR’s Assistant Prosecutor’s Office Against Organized Crime and Corruption, as established in the second paragraph of article 5-A.

In addition to increasing prison sentences, the Legislative Assembly also approved special transitory provisions to order the processing of those captured under the exception regime. «The arrests are under judicial control, but we do not have the tools to expedite the investigation phase; however, now we will have them. With this initiative, criminals will be tried by cliques, that is, the way in which they organized to commit crimes in the territories,” Villatoro explained in the Assembly’s public security commission.

With the reform, the FGR will carry out transitional procedures that include the grouping of the defendants by criminal structure, presenting the evidence in an orderly manner and grouping the gangs by cells, as established in articles 2 and 3 of the provisions. The parliamentary groups of the FMLN, VAMOS and Nuestro Tiempo also voted against this initiative, while ARENA did not vote.

Instead, Nuevas Ideas, GANA, PCN, PDC and the three dissident ARENA deputies voted in favor. The deputies of the cyan bench recalled that last year they also approved legal reforms presented by the Executive to strengthen the judicial system and combat gangs.

